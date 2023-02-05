Solid victory for Yale – shut out St. Lawrence

Yale won its home game against St. Lawrence. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Bulldogs started off strong and took the lead early in the game with William Dineen scoring in the first period, assisted by Ian Carpentier and Connor Sullivan .

Ian Carpentier scored early in the second period, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn .

Niklas Allain then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-0. David Chen and Briggs Gammill assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Kalen Szeto scored, assisted by Teddy Wooding . The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bulldogs hosting Union at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints visiting Princeton at 6 p.m. CST.