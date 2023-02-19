Solid victory for Yale – shut out Princeton

Yale won its road game against Princeton. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Bulldogs took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ian Carpentier . Bayard Hall and Ryan Conroy assisted.

Niklas Allain scored in the second period, assisted by Brandon Tabakin and Briggs Gammill .

David Chen increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period.

In the end the 4-0 came from Ian Carpentier who increased the Bulldogs' lead, late into the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Tigers faces RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Bulldogs takes on Colgate at home at 6 p.m. CST.