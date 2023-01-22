Solid victory for Dartmouth Big Green – shut out Yale

Dartmouth Big Green won its road game against Yale. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Big Green started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Luke Haymes scoring in the first period, assisted by John Fusco and Matt Hubbarde .

Joey Musa scored in the second period, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Matt Hubbarde.

In the middle of the second period, Matt Hubbarde scored a goal, assisted by Luke Haymes and John Fusco, making the score 3-0.

The Big Green made it 4-0 when Braiden Dorfman found the back of the net, assisted by Matt Hubbarde and Ryan Sorkin late in the third period. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Bulldogs hosts Connecticut in the next game at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The same day, the Big Green will host the Big Red at 6 p.m. CST.