Solid victory for Cornell Big Red – shut out Brown
Cornell Big Red won its road game against Brown. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.
The Big Red took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack O'Leary . Kyle Penney and Kyler Kovich assisted.
Ben Berard scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick DeSantis .
Sullivan Mack increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Zach Tupker .
Sullivan Mack increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Malone and Ondrej Psenicka .
In the end the 5-0 goal came from Zach Tupker who increased the Big Red's lead, assisted by Jack O'Leary and Travis Mitchell , late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday, with the Bears hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting Yale at 6 p.m. CST.