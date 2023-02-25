Solid victory for Cornell Big Red – shut out Brown

Cornell Big Red won its road game against Brown. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The Big Red took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jack O'Leary . Kyle Penney and Kyler Kovich assisted.

Ben Berard scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick DeSantis .

Sullivan Mack increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Zach Tupker .

Sullivan Mack increased the lead to 4-0 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Malone and Ondrej Psenicka .

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Zach Tupker who increased the Big Red's lead, assisted by Jack O'Leary and Travis Mitchell , late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Bears hosting Colgate at 6 p.m. CST, and the Big Red hosting Yale at 6 p.m. CST.