Men's College ECAC - Men's

Solid victory for Clarkson Golden Knights – shut out Dartmouth Big Green

The Clarkson Golden Knights won their home game against Dartmouth Big Green. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The hosting Golden Knights took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alex Campbell . Mathieu Gosselin assisted.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Anthony Romano netted one, assisted by Trey Taylor and Ayrton Martino .

The Golden Knights made it 3-0 with a goal from Ryan Taylor .

The Golden Knights made it 4-0 when Mathieu Gosselin scored, assisted by Alex Campbell and Noah Beck halfway through.

Next up:

The Golden Knights are set to face Harvard at 6 p.m. CST, while the Big Green faces St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
