Single-goal win for Clarkson Golden Knights over Dartmouth Big Green

The road-team Clarkson Golden Knights seized a win against Dartmouth Big Green. The team won 5-4 on Saturday.

The visiting Golden Knights opened strong, right after the puck drop with Trey Taylor scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Anthony Romano and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup .

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Anthony Romano halfway through the first period, assisted by Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Noah Beck .

The Big Green's Cooper Flinton narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Tucker McRae .

The Golden Knights scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Big Green's Alex Krause narrowed the gap again, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Cooper Flinton at 13:44 into the third period.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Big Green hosts Brown at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights welcome RPI at 6 p.m. CST.