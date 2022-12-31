Sharp shooting from Young in Colgate's win over Maine Black Bears

Host Colgate claimed five goals visiting Maine Black Bears on Friday. The final score was 5-2.

The visiting Black Bears took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Nolan Renwick . Ben Poisson and Lynden Breen assisted.

The Raiders' Alex Young tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Alex DiPaolo and Matt Verboon .

The Raiders took the lead late into the first when Alex Young scored again, assisted by Matt Verboon.

The Raiders scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

The Raiders has now won five straight home games.

Next games:

The Raiders is set to face RPI at 6 p.m. CST, while the Black Bears faces Alaska-Anchorage at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for Friday.