Sharp shooting from Mitchell in Cornell Big Red's win over RPI

Host Cornell Big Red claimed three goals visiting RPI on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Big Red took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Travis Mitchell . Jack Malone and Tim Rego assisted.

The Engineers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when TJ Walsh struck, assisted by Max Smolinski .

The Big Red took the lead with a goal from Sam Malinski halfway through the first, assisted by Max Andreev .

Travis Mitchell scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ben Berard and Gabriel Seger .

Next games:

The Big Red is set to face Union at 6 p.m. CST, while the Engineers faces Colgate at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.