Sharp shooting from Malone in Cornell Big Red's win over Union

Host Cornell Big Red claimed six goals hosting Union on Friday. The final score was 6-1.

The Big Red started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Sebastian Dirven scoring in the first minute, assisted by Gabriel Seger and Ben Berard .

The Big Red increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Tim Rego scored, assisted by Kyle Penney .

The Big Red's Ben Berard increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Nick DeSantis and Gabriel Seger.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Big Red led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Next games:

On Saturday the Dutchmen will play at home against the Raiders at 3 p.m. CST, while the Big Red will face the Engineers road at 6 p.m. CST.