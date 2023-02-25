Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Sharp shooting from Mahshie in RPI's win over Princeton

Host RPI claimed six goals visiting Princeton on Friday. The final score was 6-4.

img_500259158_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:55 PM

Host RPI claimed six goals visiting Princeton on Friday. The final score was 6-4.

The Engineers scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Engineers led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Ian Murphy narrowed the gap to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by Brendan Gorman and Spencer Kersten .

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Ian Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Spencer Kersten and Brendan Gorman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jayden Sison , assisted by Spencer Kersten and Nick Marciano at 19:49 into the third period.

Coming up:

Next up, the Engineers faces Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST. The Tigers takes on Union on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald
SPORTS-HARVARD-NORTHEASTERN-HEADED-BEANPOT-TITLE-1-YB.jpg
ECAC - Men's
Harvard, Northeastern headed to Beanpot title game
February 07, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald