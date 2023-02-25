Sharp shooting from Mahshie in RPI's win over Princeton

Host RPI claimed six goals visiting Princeton on Friday. The final score was 6-4.

The Engineers scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Engineers led 6-1 going in to the third period.

Ian Murphy narrowed the gap to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by Brendan Gorman and Spencer Kersten .

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Ian Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Spencer Kersten and Brendan Gorman.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Jayden Sison , assisted by Spencer Kersten and Nick Marciano at 19:49 into the third period.

Next up, the Engineers faces Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST. The Tigers takes on Union on the road at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Saturday.