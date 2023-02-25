Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Sharp shooting from Laferriere in Harvard's win over St. Lawrence

Host Harvard claimed six goals hosting St. Lawrence on Friday. The final score was 6-2.

img_500259172_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:48 PM

Host Harvard claimed six goals hosting St. Lawrence on Friday. The final score was 6-2.

The visiting Crimson took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Alex Laferriere .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Crimson.

Cameron Buhl narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Mason Waite and Luc Salem .

Sean Farrell increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third.

Alex Laferriere increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by John Farinacci .

Next games:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Saints hosts Dartmouth at 6 p.m. CST and the Crimson welcomes the Clarkson Golden Knights at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
