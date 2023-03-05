Sharp shooting from Connors in Yale's win over RPI
Host Yale claimed four goals hosting RPI on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.
Host Yale claimed four goals hosting RPI on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.
The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Connor Sullivan . Niklas Allain assisted.
The Bulldogs' Reilly Connors increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn and Teddy Wooding .
The Engineers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Ryan Mahshie scored, assisted by Jake Gagnon and Sutter Muzzatti .
Reilly Connors scored early in the second period, assisted by Ian Carpentier and Teddy Wooding.
ADVERTISEMENT
David Chen increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Briggs Gammill and Luke Pearson .