Sharp shooting from Connors in Yale's win over RPI

Host Yale claimed four goals hosting RPI on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Connor Sullivan . Niklas Allain assisted.

The Bulldogs' Reilly Connors increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Kieran O'Hearn and Teddy Wooding .

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Ryan Mahshie scored, assisted by Jake Gagnon and Sutter Muzzatti .

Reilly Connors scored early in the second period, assisted by Ian Carpentier and Teddy Wooding.

David Chen increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Briggs Gammill and Luke Pearson .