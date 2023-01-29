Sacred Heart claims win on the road against Yale

A close game saw Sacred Heart just edge out Yale on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

The visiting Pioneers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Daniel Ebrahim . Braeden Tuck and Julian Kislin assisted.

The Bulldogs' Ian Carpentier tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Kalen Szeto and Ryan Conroy .

Ryan Steele scored late in the second period, assisted by Marcus Joughin and Conner Hutchison .

The Pioneers made it 3-1 with a goal from Austin Magera .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Hunter Sansbury netted one, assisted by Conner Hutchison and Tim Clifton .

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third when Ryan Carmichael found the back of the net, assisted by William Dineen and Ian Carpentier.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when David Chen scored, assisted by Briggs Gammill and Niklas Allain .

Next games:

The Bulldogs plays Clarkson away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Pioneers will face AIC at home on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST.