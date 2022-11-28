RPI scores twice in the third to beat Vermont Catamounts

RPI defeated Vermont Catamounts 2-1. The game was tied after two periods, but RPI pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

RPI's TJ Walsh scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jacques Bouquot. Eric Gotz and Andrei Buyalsky assisted.

Sutter Muzzatti scored late in the second period, assisted by Nick Strom and John Evans.

TJ Walsh took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Lauri Sertti and Jack Agnew.

Coming up:

The Catamounts plays against Maine on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Engineers will face Quinnipiac on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.