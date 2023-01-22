RPI grabs extra point vs. St. Lawrence in overtime

RPI and visiting St. Lawrence tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. RPI beat St. Lawrence in overtime 4-3.

RPI's Sutter Muzzatti scored the game-winning goal.

The Saints first took the lead within the first minute of the second period, with a goal from Cameron Buhl , assisted by Tyler Cristall and Luc Salem .

The Saints increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the third period when Felikss Gavars netted one, assisted by Drake Burgin .

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third when Ryan Mahshie beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Agnew and John Evans .

Sutter Muzzatti tied the game 2-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jake Gagnon and Jack Brackett .

Lauri Sertti took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Nick Ardanaz and Jake Gagnon.

Cameron Buhl tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Luc Salem and Josh Boyer . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:53 before Sutter Muzzatti scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Max Smolinski and Kyle Hallbauer .

Coming up:

The Engineers will travel to Union on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST. The Saints will face Clarkson at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.