RPI beats in overtime the Clarkson Golden Knights

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw RPI come away with the close win over the Clarkson Golden Knights at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

RPI's Max Smolinski scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Golden Knights took the lead when Tristan Sarsland scored the first goal assisted by Jordan Power and Mathieu Gosselin .

Engineers' Altti Nykanen tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Danny Ciccarello and Jack Agnew assisted.

With a minute left, Ryan Taylor scored a goal, assisted by Mathieu Gosselin and Ayrton Martino , making the score 2-1.

Austin Heidemann tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sutter Muzzatti and Max Smolinski. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:44 before Max Smolinski scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by John Beaton and Lauri Sertti .

Coming up:

On Saturday the Engineers will play at home against the Saints at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Knights will face the Dutchmen road at 3 p.m. CST.