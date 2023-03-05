Romano strikes twice as Clarkson Golden Knights beat Brown

The Clarkson Golden Knights defeated visiting Brown 5-1 on Saturday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Noah Beck . Alex Campbell and Jordan Power assisted.

Anthony Romano scored early in the second period, assisted by Anthony Callin and Dustyn McFaul .

The Bears narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 21 seconds into the third period when Jordan Tonelli beat the goalie, assisted by Gavin Puskar and Ryan Bottrill .

Anthony Romano increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 4-1 with 38 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ryan Richardson , assisted by Mathieu Gosselin .

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 5-1 with 12 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Mobley , assisted by Ayrton Martino and Dustyn McFaul.