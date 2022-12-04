Quinnipiac's unbeaten run continues

League-leader Quinnipiac remains hard to beat. The 2-1 win home against Quinnipiac means it notched up a 10th consecutive game without defeat.

Quinnipiac's Skyler Brind'Amour scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Sam Lipkin scored the first goal assisted by Collin Graf and Skyler Brind'Amour.

Five minutes into the period, the Saints made it 1-1 with a goal from Greg Lapointe .

Just one minute later Skyler Brind'Amour scored, assisted by Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf, and decided the game.

Coming up:

Both teams play again on Saturday with the Bobcats hosting Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST, and the Saints hosting Princeton.