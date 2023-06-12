Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Quinnipiac, Wisconsin title teams honored at White House

In all, 47 teams from 19 sports from all three levels of the NCAA were recognized.

NCAA Hockey: Frozen Four Championship Game-Quinnipiac vs Minnesota
Quinnipiac defenseman Zach Metsa (23) holds the national champion trophy after beating Minnesota on April 8, 2023 in the national championship game of the 2023 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Nathan Ray Seebeck / USA TODAY Sports
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 5:16 PM

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris honored two Division I championship-winning hockey teams, the Quinnipiac men’s team and Wisconsin women’s team, Monday at the White House as part of College Athlete Day.

“You made tremendous sacrifices — training through injuries, birthdays, vacations, and even a pandemic. You know, all of you, what it means to commit and to persevere,” Harris said as part of her remarks.

college women play ice hockey
WCHA
How lost Wisconsin women's hockey White House invite was found just in time
Members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team are headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday to be feted for the NCAA title they won in March. But UW officials until recently thought they had been forgotten in the process.
June 12, 2023 10:17 AM
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal (TNS)

In all, 47 teams from 19 sports were recognized.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 in overtime in April for its first Division I hockey title. Wisconsin beat Ohio State in Duluth for the women’s championship in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really special,” Quinnipiac senior defenseman Jayden Lee said in a story by the Hartford Courant . “When we got the invite, it was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that you just can’t afford to miss. If you had asked me last year if I thought I’d be at the White House this morning, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Bismarck’s Britta Curl represented the Badgers as select athletes from various teams were invited to the stage, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Harris told the athletes they are leaders, role models and, of course, champions.

“And college sports, in particular, have a special way — a very special way — of bringing people together: connecting us to our home states and our colleges; connecting us to family traditions, friends, and fellow fans; connecting us to something bigger.”

President Joe Biden missed the event due to a root canal, the White House said.

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
This byline is used for staff-generated stories or basic rewrites of news from official sources. At times, this byline is used when a story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
