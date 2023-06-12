Quinnipiac, Wisconsin title teams honored at White House

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris honored two Division I championship-winning hockey teams, the Quinnipiac men’s team and Wisconsin women’s team, Monday at the White House as part of College Athlete Day.

“You made tremendous sacrifices — training through injuries, birthdays, vacations, and even a pandemic. You know, all of you, what it means to commit and to persevere,” Harris said as part of her remarks.

WCHA How lost Wisconsin women's hockey White House invite was found just in time Members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team are headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday to be feted for the NCAA title they won in March. But UW officials until recently thought they had been forgotten in the process.

In all, 47 teams from 19 sports were recognized.

Quinnipiac beat Minnesota 3-2 in overtime in April for its first Division I hockey title. Wisconsin beat Ohio State in Duluth for the women’s championship in March.

An incredible honor to celebrate our National Championship at The White House!#BobcatNation x #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/AW4Mk032s1 — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) June 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s really special,” Quinnipiac senior defenseman Jayden Lee said in a story by the Hartford Courant . “When we got the invite, it was just one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities that you just can’t afford to miss. If you had asked me last year if I thought I’d be at the White House this morning, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Bismarck’s Britta Curl represented the Badgers as select athletes from various teams were invited to the stage, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Harris told the athletes they are leaders, role models and, of course, champions.

Invitation to the White House 🏛️💯



National champs @BadgerWHockey were recognized for winning the title with an invite to “College Athlete Day” this morning in Washington pic.twitter.com/keCUEVI9KS — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 12, 2023

“And college sports, in particular, have a special way — a very special way — of bringing people together: connecting us to our home states and our colleges; connecting us to family traditions, friends, and fellow fans; connecting us to something bigger.”

President Joe Biden missed the event due to a root canal, the White House said.