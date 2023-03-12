Quinnipiac wins at home against Yale

Quinnipiac won the home game against Yale 6-2 on Saturday.

The Bobcats opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Michael Lombardi scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jayden Lee and TJ Friedmann .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Collin Graf late into the first period, assisted by Zach Metsa and Skyler Brind'Amour .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Bobcats led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Bulldogs' Reilly Connors narrowed the gap again, assisted by Henry Wagner and Bayard Hall at 58 seconds into the third period.

Ethan de Jong increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Skyler Brind'Amour and Zach Metsa.

Zach Metsa increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Skyler Brind'Amour.