Quinnipiac wins at home again – beats Sacred Heart 5-0

At the moment Quinnipiac is hard to beat at home. After defeating Sacred Heart 5-0, it extended its winning streak at home to seven games.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Collin Graf . Sam Lipkin assisted.

Ethan de Jong scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Johnson and Skyler Brind'Amour .

Late, Joey Cipollone scored a goal, assisted by Christophe Fillion , making the score 3-0.

Collin Graf increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Christophe Fillion and CJ McGee .

The Bobcats made it 5-0 when TJ Friedmann beat the goalie, assisted by Anthony Cipollone and Cristophe Tellier late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bobcats hosting the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST and the Pioneers visiting the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST.