Quinnipiac wins and move on

Quinnipiac has won against Merrimack 5-0 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Joey Cipollone scored the first goal assisted by Jayden Lee and CJ McGee .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 three minutes into the period when Jacob Quillan scored, assisted by Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf .

Michael Lombardi increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Zach Metsa and TJ Friedmann .

Jacob Quillan increased the lead to 4-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Sam Lipkin.

The Bobcats made it 5-0 when Sam Lipkin found the back of the net, assisted by Ethan de Jong and Jake Johnson late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.