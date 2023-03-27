Quinnipiac win over Ohio State

Quinnipiac have advanced to the next round of playoffs after a decisive 4-1 victory over Ohio State in the knock-out game.

The Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Joe Dunlap scoring in the first minute.

The Bobcats' Christophe Fillion tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Victor Czerneckianair and Cristophe Tellier .

The Bobcats took the lead with a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour late in the first, assisted by Desi Burgart and Ethan de Jong .

Cristophe Tellier increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jacob Quillan and Christophe Fillion.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.57 remaining of the third after a goal from Jayden Lee , assisted by Sam Lipkin .