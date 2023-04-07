Quinnipiac win knock out game against Michigan

Quinnipiac might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against Michigan. With a final score of 5-2, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jacob Quillan . Jayden Lee and Cristophe Tellier assisted.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Seamus Casey scored.

The Bobcats' Jacob Quillan took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Sam Lipkin and Collin Graf .

Adam Fantilli scored midway through the second period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Rutger McGroarty .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bobcats took the lead within the first minute when Sam Lipkin netted one, assisted by Collin Graf and Jacob Quillan.

Zach Metsa increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Christophe Fillion and Cristophe Tellier.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan de Jong .