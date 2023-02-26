Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Quinnipiac victorious against RPI

Quinnipiac defeated RPI 4-1 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

Quinnipiac defeated RPI 4-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Engineers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Sutter Muzzatti . Ryan Mahshie assisted.

Jayden Lee scored early into the second period, assisted by TJ Friedmann and Christophe Fillion .

Jacob Quillan then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 2-1. Jayden Lee and Jacob Nordqvist assisted.

Sam Lipkin increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Collin Graf and Yaniv Perets .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.55 remaining of the third after a goal from Collin Graf, assisted by Jacob Quillan and Sam Lipkin.

