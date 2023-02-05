Quinnipiac pulls ahead in the third to defeat Dartmouth Big Green
Quinnipiac was victorious on the road against Dartmouth Big Green. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Quinnipiac pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.
The hosting Big Green took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Mark Gallant . Tyler Campbell and Braiden Dorfman assisted.
Christophe Fillion scored late into the second period, assisted by Charles-Alexis Legault and Iivari Rasanen .
Cooper Flinton took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Jack Cameron and Sean Keohan .
Zach Metsa tied the game 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Jake Johnson and Christophe Fillion.
The Bobcats took the lead with 01.45 remaining of the third after a goal from Sam Lipkin , assisted by Collin Graf and Iivari Rasanen.
The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan de Jong , assisted by Jake Johnson and Zach Metsa.
This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Bobcats.
Coming up:
The Big Green hosts Harvard in the next game on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The same day, the Bobcats will host the Golden Knights at 6 p.m. CST.