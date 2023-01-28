Quinnipiac keeps on winning at home and now has seven straight home wins

Quinnipiac's strong shape continues, and on Friday it beat Sacred Heart 5-0 at home. The result means it now have seven successive home wins.

The Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Collin Graf . Sam Lipkin assisted.

Ethan de Jong scored early in the second period, assisted by Jake Johnson and Skyler Brind'Amour .

The Bobcats made it 3-0 with a goal from Joey Cipollone .

Collin Graf increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period, assisted by Christophe Fillion and CJ McGee .

The Bobcats made it 5-0 when TJ Friedmann found the back of the net, assisted by Anthony Cipollone and Cristophe Tellier late into the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

