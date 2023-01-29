Quinnipiac keeps on winning at home and now has eight straight home wins

Quinnipiac's strong shape continues, and on Saturday it beat Connecticut 4-3 at home. The result means it now have eight successive home wins.

Quinnipiac's Jake Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour . Ethan de Jong and Zach Metsa assisted.

The Huskies' Justin Pearson tied the game halfway through the first.

The Bobcats took the lead with a goal from Ethan de Jong late in the first, assisted by Christophe Fillion and Zach Metsa.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Huskies.

Ethan de Jong tied it up 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Zach Metsa and Yaniv Perets .

Jake Johnson took the lead late into the third assisted by Jayden Lee and Skyler Brind'Amour.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Bobcats will host Harvard at 6 p.m. CST and the Huskies will host BC at 6 p.m. CST.