Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Harvard, making it six in a row. It won 4-1 over Harvard.

The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Collin Graf . Sam Lipkin and Jacob Quillan assisted.

The Bobcats' Ethan de Jong increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jake Johnson and Sam Lipkin.

Cristophe Tellier scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jayden Lee .

Alex Gaffney narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Casey Severo .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.26 remaining of the third after a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour , assisted by Zach Metsa .

Coming up:

The Bobcats plays LIU away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Clarkson at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.