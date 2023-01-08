Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have six straight wins

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Harvard, making it six in a row. It won 4-1 over Harvard.

img_500217874_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 08:26 PM
The Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Collin Graf . Sam Lipkin and Jacob Quillan assisted.

The Bobcats' Ethan de Jong increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Jake Johnson and Sam Lipkin.

Cristophe Tellier scored midway through the second period, assisted by Jayden Lee .

Alex Gaffney narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Casey Severo .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.26 remaining of the third after a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour , assisted by Zach Metsa .

Coming up:

The Bobcats plays LIU away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The Crimson will face Clarkson at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.