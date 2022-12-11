Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Saturday against Union, making it four in a row. It won 8-1 over Union.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Ethan de Jong scored, assisted by Sam Lipkin and Zach Metsa .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from TJ Friedmann late in the first, assisted by Michael Lombardi and Iivari Rasanen .

The Bobcats scored four goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

Mason Snell narrowed the gap to 7-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Matt Allen and Chris Theodore .

Jacob Quillan increased the lead to 8-1 six minutes later, assisted by Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin.

Coming up:

The Bobcats hosts Dartmouth on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Dutchmen visits New Hampshire to play the Wildcats on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.