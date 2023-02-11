Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Friday against the Clarkson Golden Knights, making it five in a row. It won 3-0 over Clarkson.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Collin Graf scored the first goal assisted by Jacob Quillan and Jayden Lee .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0, after only 21 seconds into the third period when TJ Friedmann scored, assisted by Joey Cipollone and Michael Lombardi .

The Bobcats made it 3-0 when Sam Lipkin netted one, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Golden Knights hosting Princeton at 6 p.m. CST, and the Bobcats visiting St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST.