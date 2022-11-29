Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have eight straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Friday against Dartmouth Big Green, making it eight in a row. It won 5-2 over Dartmouth.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cristophe Tellier. Jayden Lee and Victor Czerneckianair assisted.

The Big Green tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Sean Chisholm scored, assisted by Tanner Palocsik and Cam MacDonald.

The Bobcats took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Sam Lipkin beat the goalie, assisted by Jacob Quillan and Collin Graf.

Late, the Bobcats made it 3-1 with a goal from Victor Czerneckianair.

Matt Hubbarde narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period, assisted by Braiden Dorfman and John Fusco.

TJ Friedmann increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Joey Cipollone and CJ McGee.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.44 remaining of the third after a goal from Michael Lombardi, assisted by Jacob Quillan.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bobcats will host the Minutemen at 1 p.m. CST and the Big Green will play against the River Hawks at 9 p.m. CST.