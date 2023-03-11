Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have 11 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Friday against Yale, making it 11 in a row. It won 3-0 over Yale.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Jacob Quillan scored assisted by Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin .

The Bobcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Iivari Rasanen .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Zach Metsa beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan de Jong and Collin Graf. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.