Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College ECAC - Men's

Quinnipiac keeps on winning and now have 11 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Friday against Yale, making it 11 in a row. It won 3-0 over Yale.

img_500264962_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 10, 2023 10:39 PM

It was smooth sailing for Quinnipiac as it claimed another victory on Friday against Yale, making it 11 in a row. It won 3-0 over Yale.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Bobcats took the lead when Jacob Quillan scored assisted by Collin Graf and Sam Lipkin .

The Bobcats made it 2-0 with a goal from Iivari Rasanen .

The Bobcats increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Zach Metsa beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan de Jong and Collin Graf. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

ADVERTISEMENT

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
SPORTS-BOSTON-COLLEGE-BEATS-RIVAL-BOSTON-1-YB.jpg
Hockey East - Men's
Northeastern beats Harvard 3-2 in the Beanpot’s first shootout
February 14, 2023 11:45 AM
 · 
By  Rich Thompson / Boston Herald