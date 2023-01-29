Quinnipiac hard to beat at home – eight successive home wins

Quinnipiac has racked up an impressive series of home wins. The 4-3 victory over Connecticut on Saturday meant number eight in a row at home.

Quinnipiac's Jake Johnson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour . Ethan de Jong and Zach Metsa assisted.

The Huskies' Justin Pearson tied it up halfway through the first.

The Bobcats' Ethan de Jong took the lead late in the first, assisted by Christophe Fillion and Zach Metsa.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Huskies.

Ethan de Jong tied the game 3-3 early into the third period, assisted by Zach Metsa and Yaniv Perets .

Jake Johnson took the lead late in the third assisted by Jayden Lee and Skyler Brind'Amour.

Next up:

The teams play again on Friday, with the Bobcats hosting Harvard at 6 p.m. CST, and the Huskies hosting BC at 6 p.m. CST.