Quinnipiac got a shutout against Harvard

Quinnipiac picked up a decisive road win against Harvard. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Bobcats first took the lead, after only 53 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Skyler Brind'Amour , assisted by Collin Graf and Cristophe Tellier .

Christophe Fillion increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period.

The Bobcats made it 3-0 when TJ Friedmann found the back of the net, assisted by Ethan de Jong with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The Crimson hosts BC on Monday at 4 p.m. CST. The Bobcats hosts Dartmouth to play the Big Green on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST.