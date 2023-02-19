Quinnipiac beats Brown and continues winning run

The game between Quinnipiac and Brown on Saturday finished 5-2. The result means Quinnipiac has eight straight wins.

The Bobcats started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Zach Metsa scoring in the first period, assisted by Michael Lombardi and Skyler Brind'Amour .

The Bears' James Crossman tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Noah Wakeford and Jonny Russell .

The Bobcats took the lead with a goal from Sam Lipkin in the middle of the first period, assisted by Collin Graf and Jacob Quillan .

The Bobcats scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 5-2, after only 51 seconds into the third period when James Crossman beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Luke Krys and Jordan Tonelli .

Next games:

On Friday, the Bobcats faces Union at 6 p.m. CST and the Bears takes on Cornell at home at 6 p.m. CST.