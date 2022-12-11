Quinnipiac beat RPI

Quinnipiac won its home game against RPI on Friday, ending 8-3.

The Bobcats took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sam Lipkin . Iivari Rasanen and Jacob Nordqvist assisted.

The Bobcats increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Victor Czerneckianair scored, assisted by Cristophe Tellier and Christophe Fillion .

The Bobcats' Desi Burgart increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ethan de Jong and Zach Metsa .

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Bobcats led 8-1 going in to the third period.

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 8-2 within the first minute when Sutter Muzzatti beat the goalie, assisted by Ryan Mahshie .

The Engineers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Ryan Mahshie scored, assisted by Sutter Muzzatti and Nick Ardanaz .

Next games:

The Bobcats is set to face Union at 6 p.m. CST, while the Engineers faces Princeton at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.