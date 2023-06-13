Pursuing a passion, Doug Christiansen returns to his college hockey roots as new ECAC commissioner

As a high schooler in Milwaukee, Doug Christiansen dreamed of playing hockey for the Wisconsin Badgers. It didn’t happen. As a four-year student-athlete at Union College, Christiansen expected that he would eventually be an attorney. That didn’t happen either.

On Tuesday, when Christiansen was officially named the new commissioner of ECAC Hockey, it was perhaps a reinforcement of the wisdom of John Lennon some four decades ago, when he sang, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.”

Christiansen, 45, takes over the 12-team men’s and women’s hockey conferences following the retirement of Steve Hagwell. Christiansen comes from the USHL, where he was the deputy commissioner. He has played and coached at multiple levels of the sport but said his heart has always held the college game in special regard.

“I understand the passion and energy that comes with college hockey for children and the influence it can have on their lives, and student-athletes,” said Christiansen, in a Zoom call with reporters following the announcement.

The conference which is home to high-profile Ivy League programs like Harvard, Cornell, Yale and Princeton, as well as defending men’s national champion Quinnipiac, and Christiansen noted that ECAC teams have won three of the past 10 women’s NCAA titles as well — most recently Clarkson winning back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018. Touting the company line on day one, Christiansen said that in his opinion, the ECAC is the best women’s hockey conference in the country.

On the men’s side, over the past decade, the three NCAA titles won by ECAC teams trails only the NCHC, which has claimed five.

Christiansen talked about his roots in Wisconsin and his passion for the Badgers as a kid, idolizing shot-blocking defensemen like Mark Osiecki, who was a key member of the 1990 national championship team. His family traveled from their home in Milwaukee to Joe Louis Arena in Detroit to witness the Badgers dismantling of Colgate in the NCAA title game that year.

“I’d probably root for a different team this time around,” Christiansen joked, as Colgate is an ECAC member and made the NCAA tournament last season.

The nuts and bolts of the job will not be unique to his conference, Christiansen said, as all of college hockey and college sports in general are dealing with a rapidly changing landscape due to things like the transfer portal, television contracts and name/image/likeness dollars. He said that as far as media coverage goes, his goals involve not only getting more ECAC games on TV — either broadcast or streaming — but also getting more of the stories of ECAC student-athletes out there, to show the successes on and off the ice.

I really want to try and articulate what ECAC hockey is, specifically in the state of Minnesota, whether it’s educating student-athletes on the academic opportunities, where the schools are, what the grade requirements are. Doug Christiansen

As a guest on this week's The Rink Live Podcast , Christiansen admitted that as a college hockey defenseman at Union, he was a healthy scratch more often than he would have liked, but those times being on the road but out of uniform gave him an opportunity to explore the arenas and explore the campuses at places like Dartmouth, RPI and Brown, and he learned to appreciate the experience beyond his Midwest roots.

With that background in mind, and having made the transition from Wisconsin to New York for college hockey, Christiansen said that the women’s hockey success at schools like Minnesota, Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State has come, in part, due to their proximity to talent hotbeds like the state of Minnesota. While ECAC women’s programs have done an excellent job of recruiting some of the best Canadian players to their schools, Christiansen would like to see more talented female players from the Midwest following his lead.

“I really want to try and articulate what ECAC hockey is, specifically in the state of Minnesota, whether it’s educating student-athletes on the academic opportunities, where the schools are, what the grade requirements are,” he said. “Hopefully that helps the coaches not only to get a foothold, but to attract more women to the ECAC.”

Having played in five different leagues in the United States, as well as in Italy and England, and having been a coach at multiple levels of the game, Christiansen is well-versed in many of the nuances involved with running a league. He said he is excited by the challenge and the opportunity that lies ahead in pursuit of his passion.

“It’s full circle for me, not just from an ECAC point of view,” Christiansen said. “From where I began my love of hockey to where I am now, it all started with college hockey, and now, here we are back in a leadership position.”