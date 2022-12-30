Providence got a shut out against Yale

Providence picked up a decisive road win against Yale. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Friars first took the lead, after only 46 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Craig Needham , assisted by Max Crozier and Connor Kelley .

Bennett Schimek increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Crozier and Cam McDonald .

The Friars made it 3-0 when Parker Ford beat the goalie, assisted by Jamie Engelbert and Bennett Schimek late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Friars plays against New Hampshire on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face Army on Monday at 6 p.m. CST.