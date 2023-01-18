Princeton wins against Providence in overtime

Princeton managed to squeeze out an overtime home win against Providence, ending 3-2 in the action on Tuesday.

Princeton's Jack Cronin scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Friars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Liam Valente scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Luke Johnson and Parker Ford .

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 late into the first period when Adam Robbins scored, assisted by Pito Walton and David Ma.

Nick Seitz took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Brendan Gorman and Pito Walton.

Riley Duran tied the game 2-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Bennett Schimek and Nick Poisson . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:07 before Jack Cronin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Ian Murphy and David Ma.

Next up:

The Tigers will travel to Colgate on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Friars will face Maine on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.