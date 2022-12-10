Princeton scores twice in the third to beat Union

Princeton defeated Union 2-0. The game was tied after two periods, but Princeton pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers first took the lead in the middle of the third period, with a goal from Adam Robbins , assisted by Nick Seitz and Tyler Rubin .

Noah de la Durantaye increased the lead to 2-0 five minutes later, assisted by Nick Carabin and Liam Gorman .

Next up:

On Saturday, the Tigers will host RPI at 6 p.m. CST and the Dutchmen will host Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.