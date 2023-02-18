Princeton pulls ahead in the third to defeat Brown
Princeton was victorious at home against Brown. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Princeton pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-2.
Princeton's Pito Walton scored the game-winning goal.
The Bears took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jordan Tonelli . Ryan Bottrill and Gavin Puskar assisted.
The Tigers' Joe Berg tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by David Ma and Brendan Gorman .
James Crossman scored in the second period, assisted by Jordan Tonelli and Luke Krys .
With a minute left into the second period, Jack Cronin scored a goal, assisted by Ian Murphy and Liam Gorman , making the score 2-2.
Pito Walton took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Spencer Kersten and Jayden Sison .
Next games:
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Tigers hosts Yale at 6 p.m. CST and the Bears welcomes Quinnipiac at 6 p.m. CST.