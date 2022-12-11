Princeton claims win at home against RPI

A close game saw Princeton just edge out RPI on Saturday. The final score was 6-5.

The hosting Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Marciano . David Jacobs and Jaxson Ezman assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brendan Gorman late in the first, assisted by Liam Gorman and Ian Murphy .

The Tigers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

David Jacobs increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Cronin and Pito Walton .

Ryan Mahshie narrowed the gap to 5-3 late in the third, assisted by Nick Strom and Jake Gagnon .

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.52 remaining of the third after a goal from Ian Murphy, assisted by Nick Carabin and Liam Gorman.

The Engineers narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 26 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Gagnon, assisted by Nick Ardanaz and Kyle Hallbauer .

The Engineers narrowed the gap again with a minute left into the third when Jake Gagnon netted one, assisted by Jakob Lee and Ryan Mahshie.

Next games:

The Tigers travels to Colorado College on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Engineers hosts BGSU to play the Falcons on Thursday at 6:07 p.m. CST.