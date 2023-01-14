Princeton beat Long Island

Princeton won its home game against Long Island on Friday, ending 5-2.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ian Murphy scoring in the first minute, assisted by Liam Gorman .

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ian Murphy beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Pito Walton and Brendan Gorman .

The Sharks made it 2-1 with a goal from Chris Pappas .

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the second period, with a goal from Liam Gorman.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Liam Gorman found the back of the net again, assisted by Ian Murphy.

Noah Kane narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Cade Mason and Adam Goodsir .

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nick Seitz , assisted by David Jacobs and Jack Cronin .

Coming up:

The Tigers hosts Providence on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Sharks will face Quinnipiac at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.