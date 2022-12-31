Points were split when Cornell Big Red hosted American International

Home-team Cornell Big Red and visiting American International got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The visiting Yellowjackets opened strong, early in the game with Brian Kramer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Oscar Geschwind and Casey Mcdonald .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nicholas Cardelli scored the first goal.

The Big Red narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Nick DeSantis scored, assisted by Ben Berard and Gabriel Seger .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Timofei Khokhlachev beat the goalie, assisted by Nicholas Cardelli and Evan Stella .

Nick DeSantis narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Ben Berard and Sean Donaldson .

The Big Red tied the score 3-3 with 01.10 remaining of the third period after a goal from Ondrej Psenicka , assisted by Dalton Bancroft and Sam Malinski .

Next games:

The Big Red plays Union away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Umass Lowell at home on Saturday at 12:05 p.m. CST.