Men's College | ECAC - Men's

Points were split when Colgate hosted Cornell Big Red

Home-team Colgate and visiting Cornell Big Red got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

img_500250390_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 09:25 PM
The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Big Red.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Raiders will host St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST and the Big Red will host Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST.