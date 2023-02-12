Points were split when Colgate hosted Cornell Big Red

Home-team Colgate and visiting Cornell Big Red got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 4-4.

The first period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Big Red.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Raiders will host St. Lawrence at 6 p.m. CST and the Big Red will host Clarkson at 6 p.m. CST.