Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Points were split when Colgate hosted Clarkson Golden Knights

Home-team Colgate and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

img_500255880_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:07 PM

Home-team Colgate and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tommy Bergsland . Ben Raymond and Daniel Panetta assisted.

Ryan Taylor scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Richardson and Luke Mobley .

The Golden Knights took the lead early in the third period when Anthony Callin found the back of the net, assisted by Ayrton Martino and Mathieu Gosselin .

Alex Young tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Nick Anderson and Ethan Manderville .

Ryan Taylor took the lead one minute later, assisted by Noah Beck and Ayrton Martino.

Ross Mitton tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Simon Labelle and Tommy Bergsland.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Raiders faces Yale at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights take on Dartmouth at home at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.