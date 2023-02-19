Points were split when Colgate hosted Clarkson Golden Knights

Home-team Colgate and the visiting Clarkson Golden Knights got a point each in their meeting. The final score was 3-3.

The Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tommy Bergsland . Ben Raymond and Daniel Panetta assisted.

Ryan Taylor scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Richardson and Luke Mobley .

The Golden Knights took the lead early in the third period when Anthony Callin found the back of the net, assisted by Ayrton Martino and Mathieu Gosselin .

Alex Young tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Nick Anderson and Ethan Manderville .

Ryan Taylor took the lead one minute later, assisted by Noah Beck and Ayrton Martino.

Ross Mitton tied it up 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Simon Labelle and Tommy Bergsland.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Raiders faces Yale at 6 p.m. CST and the Golden Knights take on Dartmouth at home at 6 p.m. CST.