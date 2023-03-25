Sponsored By
Men's College ECAC - Men's

Ohio State win knock out game against Harvard

The 8-1 win for Ohio State against Harvard means Ohio State are through to the next round.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 2:23 AM

The Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cam Thiesing scoring in the first period, assisted by Gustaf Westlund and Jake Wise .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Cole McWard scored, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Cam Thiesing.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 8-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Patrick Guzzo scored, assisted by Joe Dunlap and Michael Gildon .

John Farinacci narrowed the gap to 8-1 late in the third period, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ian Moore .

