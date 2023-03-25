Ohio State win knock out game against Harvard

The 8-1 win for Ohio State against Harvard means Ohio State are through to the next round.

The Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cam Thiesing scoring in the first period, assisted by Gustaf Westlund and Jake Wise .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Cole McWard scored, assisted by Mason Lohrei and Cam Thiesing.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 8-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Patrick Guzzo scored, assisted by Joe Dunlap and Michael Gildon .

John Farinacci narrowed the gap to 8-1 late in the third period, assisted by Sean Farrell and Ian Moore .