Men's College ECAC - Men's

New ECAC commissioner Doug Christiansen discusses his hockey career on, off the ice, all the places he's been

Christiansen played for the Green Bay Gamblers, Union, in the ECHL, AHL and in the UK. He also coached in the UK and ECHL and has worked for the USHL in two capacities. He talks about his career

By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 10:13 AM

Doug Christiansen's love of hockey began at an early age with his parents taking him to University of Wisconsin men's hockey games when he was growing up in Milwaukee. That led him to playing hockey, getting to the USHL, Union College, play eight seasons of pro hockey, coach professionally overseas and in North America, coach in the USHL and to work for the USHL in two capacities.

Christiansen was named the ECAC commissioner on Tuesday, June 13. He talks about his journey to his new position, tells stories of his time in the game and looks ahead to the challenges and opportunities ahead in college hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 What his position was with the USHL as the deputy commissioner, his past position as director of player personnel

2:25 What the 2022-23 season in the USHL was like

3:30 How the USHL since he played for the Green Bay Gamblers from 1996-98

5:25 His background in hockey, growing up in Milwaukee, Wis., following the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, playing at Union College

6:45 What it was like to watch Union win the national championship game in 2014

9:00 What Badgers hockey was like in the 1980s and 1990s

11:30 What it was like playing and coaching in pro hockey in the United Kingdom, meeting his wife in Belfast, being the British national team coach

14:45 The evolution of the ECHL, where he played and coached

16:25 Why was he interested in being the ECAC commissioner

18:00 The differences and similarities between the Ivy League and non-Ivy League teams in the ECAC

20:30 The challenges and opportunities available with the NIL and transfer portal changes in college hockey

22:20 His memories of playing in the arenas in the ECAC

24:15 Whether or not his kids have started skating or playing hockey

25:20 New programs in the ECAC?

