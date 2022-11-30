Nesterenko's two goals net Boston College victory over Brown

Boston College beat the hosting Brown on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The visiting Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Andre Gasseau. Cutter Gauthier and Lukas Gustafsson assisted.

Cutter Gauthier increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Trevor Kuntar and Colby Ambrosio.

Gavin Puskar narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jordan Tonelli and Ryan Bottrill.

The Eagles increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.24 remaining of the third after a goal from Nikita Nesterenko, assisted by Marshall Warren.

The Bears narrowed the gap to 3-2 with 52 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Brett Bliss, assisted by James Crossman and Nathan Plessis.

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-2 with 22 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Nikita Nesterenko, assisted by Andre Gasseau and Trevor Kuntar.

Next games:

The Eagles plays against Providence on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Bears will face LIU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.